Engineers lanced by Golden Knights in last half letdown

The Engineers capitalized on these penalty minutes in the second period, scoring two more goals before the Golden Knights returned to full strength. However, Clarkson came back with a tighter offense and focused their attention on dismantling the Rensselaer defense. Engineer goalkeeper Reese Keating made six saves after the last power play before finally letting in the first Clarkson goal of the game at the nine-minute mark. The Engineers didn’t get a single shot in before the Golden Knights scored again three minutes later. By the time the Rensselaer offense began to pick up the pace again, Clarkson had scored three more times, bringing the second period score to 5-3.

The third period fared no better for the Engineers, as Clarkson dismantled Rensselaer’s defensive formation and prevented them from getting possession. Clarkson scored three more times while shutting the Engineers out completely, and the final score came to 8-3 for the Golden Knights.

Following this game, the Engineers also lost to Saint Lawrence University on Saturday. Their next game will be at Harvard on Friday, January 17. Click here for the box score.