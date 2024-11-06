Deadlock between Engineers and Brewers ends in scoreless game

Neither Rensselaer nor Vassar could find the back of the net in their game last Wednesday, despite some close calls and bold moves from the goalkeepers.

The first half of the game was held down by the defense of both teams. A total of five shots on goal in the first fifteen minutes of play resulted in just one save for Engineer Sierra Skelding, with the rest being stopped by both Rensselaer and Vassar’s defense. Engineers Sophia Byron, Hannah Krieg, and Greta Heldman were hard at work attacking Vassar’s offense and preventing their shots on goal.