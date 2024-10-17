Orange you mad? Engineers take down Syracuse in overtime win

After two scoreless periods and several close calls, Rensselaer’s game against Syracuse last Saturday came down to an overtime knock-in from defender Sophie Helgeson to win 2-1. The Engineers’ win marked their second against the Orange this past weekend and kept their winning streak alive.

Despite a shot count of 19 for Syracuse and 20 for Rensselaer, defense on both sides barred all scoring in the first two periods. Engineers’ goalkeeper Maelee Ambrass, in her second official game in goal, saved 22 of the 23 shots that came her way. However, a strong defensive formation for the Orange matched the Engineers’, and the game remained scoreless at the end of the second period despite efforts from the offense.