Engineers take Sacred’s Heart

Tensions were high going into the game against Sacred Heart University on Saturday, October 5. The Engineers were eager to avenge the heartbreaking 1-2 overtime loss at the start of the weekend double-header, and they did not disappoint.

From the opening face-off, The Engineers established themselves as the faster team. Just five minutes in, forward Georgia Bailey took advantage of a scramble at the goal to make the first goal of the game. The intensity picked up from there, with several players getting knocked down and a brief shoving match occurring at center ice. Additionally, SHU had two power plays but were unable to convert. Goalie Reese Keating held down the fort, making several blocks including a great catch of the puck on a slap shot. At the end of period 1, the Engineers led 1-0.