Engineers take Sacred’s Heart
Tensions were high going into the game against Sacred Heart University on Saturday, October 5. The Engineers were eager to avenge the heartbreaking 1-2 overtime loss at the start of the weekend double-header, and they did not disappoint.
From the opening face-off, The Engineers established themselves as the faster team. Just five minutes in, forward Georgia Bailey took advantage of a scramble at the goal to make the first goal of the game. The intensity picked up from there, with several players getting knocked down and a brief shoving match occurring at center ice. Additionally, SHU had two power plays but were unable to convert. Goalie Reese Keating held down the fort, making several blocks including a great catch of the puck on a slap shot. At the end of period 1, the Engineers led 1-0.
The second period was played fast and loose. Both teams set up several transition plays, but neither was able to convert on any of them. The cold streak ended with a spectacular shot by Morgann Skoda, flipping the puck into the air and over the goalie’s outstretched hands to put Rensselaer up by two goals. The rest of the period continued with RPI controlling the zone, keeping SHU out of reach and cementing their 2-0 lead going into the third period.
RPI continued to pour it on, peppering SHU with takeaways and transition runs at the goal. They also limited their penalties, not allowing SHU to take advantage of them with a power play. Two more goals were scored, another by Skoda and a final nail in the coffin by Bailey, netting each of them 2 goals apiece and cementing a Rensselaer runaway victory 4-0.
The Engineers will now set their sights on a double-header against Syracuse University October 11-12 this upcoming weekend. Click here for last Friday’s box score and here for last Saturday's box score.