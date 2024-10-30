Engineers lose blackout shootout vs Union
The first period did not start well for the Engineers, with a penalty to open the game that led almost immediately to a Union goal. RPI then had several transition opportunities to score but failed to convert on any of them. On one of these plays Union was able to take advantage of a three-on-two in transition and score another goal, putting the Engineers in a 2-0 hole less than halfway through the first period. RPI immediately responded with a slap shot strike to get on the board and cut the deficit to one. However, the defense could not hold up towards the end of the period, letting in another Union goal and leaving the Engineers facing a 3-1 disadvantage heading into the second.
RPI came into the second period with renewed effort, with Jakob Lee getting in close to score a goal on an Engineer power play. Soon after, a frantic scramble at the goal occurred leading to another goal by John Beaton, tying the game at three apiece. The game became more physical from there, with many big hits occurring over the latter stretch of the second period. However, as RPI racked up a series of penalties, they were forced to go on the defensive. This would not be sustainable, as Union scored yet again, and RPI trailed going into the third period.
The third period featured more of the same issues, with penalties forcing the Engineers to give up the offensive and instead attempt to hold the line against a vigorous Union offense. Union would go on to score two more times over the rest of the game, and RPI was unable to punch back in time to even the score, losing 3-6.
The Engineers would go on to lose the following day's rematch against Union 3-4. They will look to bounce back in a double header against Miami University next weekend November 1-2. The box score for this game can be found here and the box score for Saturday’s game can be found here.