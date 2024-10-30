Engineers lose blackout shootout vs Union

The third period featured more of the same issues, with penalties forcing the Engineers to give up the offensive and instead attempt to hold the line against a vigorous Union offense. Union would go on to score two more times over the rest of the game, and RPI was unable to punch back in time to even the score, losing 3-6.

The Engineers would go on to lose the following day's rematch against Union 3-4. They will look to bounce back in a double header against Miami University next weekend November 1-2. The box score for this game can be found here and the box score for Saturday’s game can be found here.