Engineers bring home gold from Big Green

One final goal at the end of the third period was the only thing keeping the Engineers from shutting out Dartmouth in their game on Friday. Efforts from Ellie Kaiser, Natalie Tulchinsky, and Aylah Cioffi all helped the Engineers reach a 3-1 victory.

The first period involved breakaways, turnovers, and several shots on goal for both Rensselaer and Dartmouth. However, the scoreboard stayed clean until nearly the 18-minute mark, despite a double power play for the Engineers at the eleven minute mark. During this crucial window of five-on-three, Rensselaer took six shots on Dartmouth’s net in less than a minute, with four coming from Andrea Trnkova and two from Aylah Cioffi. However, Dartmouth hunkered down their defense and deflected every shot until the power play ended and both teams returned to full strength.