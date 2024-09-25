RPI tramples WPI to Transit Trophy triumph
Quarterback Jake Kazanowsky led Rensselaer to dismantle rival WPI 51-7 to retain the Transit Trophy for the fourth straight year this past Friday, September 20. Both RPI and WPI entered the game last Friday having won their last respective matchups. However, RPI’s offense fired on all cylinders right out of the gate, encapsulated by an efficient opening drive where RPI was able to utilize their ground and passing game at will.
Kazanowsky threw for 256 yards and 4 touchdowns in just two quarters, including a deep throw to wide receiver Hayden Faraday who shook off his defender and took it to the house for a 64-yard touchdown at the twelve-minute mark. Faraday himself put in a great performance, racking up 105 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on just 5 targets. RPI put in backup quarterbacks Anthony DeMatteo and Frankie Garbolino in the second half, with the former throwing a dime to receiver EJ Encarnacion for a 54-yard touchdown. In total, the three quarterbacks finished the game with 362 total passing yards.
RPI’s run game was potent as well, with running backs Kayden White and Dameon Ming both scoring touchdowns. White followed up this strong performance against Wilkes University with one of a similar caliber Friday with 85 rushing yards to his name. Ming, meanwhile, broke out for a combined 77 yards receiving and rushing.
The RPI defense came out in lockdown form, holding WPI to 0 first downs in the first half and just 203 yards of total offense. While only getting 2 sacks, WPI was constantly pressured and was unable to get the ball downfield, mustering only 22 rushing yards. The defense also did a tremendous job in coverage, with a fumble being forced by defensive back Tommy Kibiawu and the lone interception being picked off by linebacker Tristan Korfonta.
Rnsselaer's win was the largest margin of victory in 24 years and the fourth greatest of all competitions between the two teams. RPI has also won six of the last seven competitions against WPI. Rensselaer improves to 2-1 for the season and will travel to No. 12 Endicott on Saturday. A good result could put RPI in the national conversation for Division III Football. The box score can be found here and the RPI TV broadcast can be found here.