RPI tramples WPI to Transit Trophy triumph

Quarterback Jake Kazanowsky led Rensselaer to dismantle rival WPI 51-7 to retain the Transit Trophy for the fourth straight year this past Friday, September 20. Both RPI and WPI entered the game last Friday having won their last respective matchups. However, RPI’s offense fired on all cylinders right out of the gate, encapsulated by an efficient opening drive where RPI was able to utilize their ground and passing game at will.

Kazanowsky threw for 256 yards and 4 touchdowns in just two quarters, including a deep throw to wide receiver Hayden Faraday who shook off his defender and took it to the house for a 64-yard touchdown at the twelve-minute mark. Faraday himself put in a great performance, racking up 105 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on just 5 targets. RPI put in backup quarterbacks Anthony DeMatteo and Frankie Garbolino in the second half, with the former throwing a dime to receiver EJ Encarnacion for a 54-yard touchdown. In total, the three quarterbacks finished the game with 362 total passing yards.