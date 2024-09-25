Exhibition highlights RPI talent new and old in Windsor blowout

Rensselaer Women’s Hockey has big shoes to fill this season, having to replace several key players from last season, including goalkeeper Amanda Rampado. However, they have more than addressed any uncertainties about inexperience with their debut on the ice.

Nina Christoff, a returning player, commanded the offense for the Engineers, netting two goals and two assists for their victory. At the nine and a half minute mark in the first period, she was set up by Audrey McCutcheon to bury it in Windsor’s net for the first goal of the game. The next two goals were scored by Aylah Cioffi and Sabrina Beaudoin in the second period, with assists for both by first year Molly Hamilton, a promising new forward for the team. The third period saw Georgia Bailey score two goals, taking advantage of a clear Windsor net for one while sneaking the puck around the goalkeeper’s back for the other. Christoff also scored another goal and assisted both of Bailey’s, keeping the RPI offense strong for the whole game.