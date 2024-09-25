Exhibition highlights RPI talent new and old in Windsor blowout
Rensselaer Women’s Hockey has big shoes to fill this season, having to replace several key players from last season, including goalkeeper Amanda Rampado. However, they have more than addressed any uncertainties about inexperience with their debut on the ice.
Nina Christoff, a returning player, commanded the offense for the Engineers, netting two goals and two assists for their victory. At the nine and a half minute mark in the first period, she was set up by Audrey McCutcheon to bury it in Windsor’s net for the first goal of the game. The next two goals were scored by Aylah Cioffi and Sabrina Beaudoin in the second period, with assists for both by first year Molly Hamilton, a promising new forward for the team. The third period saw Georgia Bailey score two goals, taking advantage of a clear Windsor net for one while sneaking the puck around the goalkeeper’s back for the other. Christoff also scored another goal and assisted both of Bailey’s, keeping the RPI offense strong for the whole game.
At goal, two new Engineers have shown promise. Reese Keating took the stand for the first two periods before Maelee Ambrass took over for the third. They collectively pitched a shutout against the Windsor offense, winning many one on one battles and coming up with great saves. During Windsor's power play in the first period, Keating caught two shots from close range and protected RPI’s tentative 1-0 lead. She tallied up several more saves in the second period and kept her cool while offense widened the gap. Ambrass may have shown some less polished saves in the third period, but she also proved her ability to get the job done in the net.
While this game offered an exciting first look into the Women’s Hockey team this season, official games will not start until next Friday. RPI will open with a double-header against Holy Cross September 27-28 for RPI’s Homecoming Weekend. RPI TV broadcast for this game can be found here.