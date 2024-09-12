Engineers leave Dolphins out to dry
RPI’s Engineers commanded both sides of the field in their game against the University of Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins on Sunday September 1, scoring three goals off sixteen shots while giving up none of their own.
The first half started tense for RPI. A shot on goal just three minutes in was saved by USMV goalkeeper Javiera Sanchez, and the shots did not stop there. RPI had several near misses throughout the first half, including a shot that bounced off the USMV goalpost before being cleared by USMV defense. While the Engineers ran an aggressive offense, moving play to the Dolphin side of the field, USMV maintained a more consistent possession of the ball. However, at the thirty-minute mark, a corner kick for RPI finally gave them the chance they needed. RPI’s Genevieve Ricci set up a dead-center shot on the USMV goal. Forward Izzy Gelzheiser took the opportunity and drilled the ball to the back of the net. RPI did not stop there and continued their attack on goal, with Brooke Miller netting one off a cross from Sarah Sedlacek four minutes later.
The Dolphins picked up their tempo in the second half and started pressing RPI’s defense more with an attempt at a goal five minutes in. Ten minutes later, another shot was saved by RPI goalkeeper Megan Wampner. Both the Dolphins and Engineers began to play more aggressively, breaking through each other’s defense more often and taking more shots on goals. USMV had several chances at the net, including a breakaway for midfielder Jasmine Hewitt narrowly saved by Wampner at the fifteen-minute mark. Another excellent save was made by Wampner later, knocking a shot over the top of RPI’s net with one hand. With less than fifteen minutes to go, RPI’s Sophia Byron set Camila Dominguez up for a break down the sideline with the ball. One-on-one with the goalkeeper, Dominguez netted another goal for the Engineers and the final one of the day. The second half ended with a final score of 3-0 for RPI.
The Engineers rise to a 1-1 record for this season. RPI will play Vermont State University Castleton next on September 11. Click here for the box score.