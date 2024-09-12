Engineers leave Dolphins out to dry

The Dolphins picked up their tempo in the second half and started pressing RPI’s defense more with an attempt at a goal five minutes in. Ten minutes later, another shot was saved by RPI goalkeeper Megan Wampner. Both the Dolphins and Engineers began to play more aggressively, breaking through each other’s defense more often and taking more shots on goals. USMV had several chances at the net, including a breakaway for midfielder Jasmine Hewitt narrowly saved by Wampner at the fifteen-minute mark. Another excellent save was made by Wampner later, knocking a shot over the top of RPI’s net with one hand. With less than fifteen minutes to go, RPI’s Sophia Byron set Camila Dominguez up for a break down the sideline with the ball. One-on-one with the goalkeeper, Dominguez netted another goal for the Engineers and the final one of the day. The second half ended with a final score of 3-0 for RPI.