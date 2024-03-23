Subscribe
Men'S Lacrosse

Engineers beat down Brewers

ANGELO VENUTO WINS one of his 18 faceoffs of the day. Annelise Eggen-McElmurry/The Polytechnic
By Annelise Eggen-McElmurry March 23, 2024

The Engineers had an outstanding game against the Vassar College Brewers, scoring the first 11 goals of the game and making the score 11-1 by the second quarter. With a final score of 18-10, the Engineers continue their hot start, extending their winning streak to eight games. Zach Swanson and Luke Murphy scored 4 goals each, with Sean Smith close behind with 3 goals. Rensselaer played a fierce game, only losing 1 of the 23 face-offs in the first three quarters. The Engineers dominated offensively, letting 59 shots go, compared to the 25 shots taken by the Brewers. Additionally, the Engineers had 30 shots on goal compared to the Brewers’ 17. The Engineers will take on Williams College on March 20 at home. Click here for Saturday’s box score.

