What’s the fuss about Troy

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has many clubs, on-campus activities, and events, but what is there to do off campus? Although RPI can feel somewhat isolated from downtown Troy, as a sophomore currently residing in Blitman Commons, my eyes have been opened to the opportunities available just down the hill. There are a wide range of restaurants, including one with the most delicious homemade breakfast and brunch meals—Manory’s located at 99 Congress St—or one with great diner food made right in front of you—Naughter’s located at 1809 Fifth Ave. Troy also has a multitude of shops that range from vintage clothes to crystals and jewelry.

One of the easiest ways to explore downtown Troy is through the Farmer’s Market. With a wide range of vendors, you can find food that satisfies you more than a dining hall, fresh produce to cook in your communal kitchen, a new outfit, or room decorations. It may seem overwhelming to discover what Troy has to offer, but I’ve come up with several helpful and current resources to help you find something fun to do. The Troy Farmer’s Market has a website containing all their information here and can be found on Instagram as well at @troymarket.

There are a variety of RPI social media accounts for clubs and events but there are some for downtown Troy as well. Instagram is a great way to learn about activities you might be interested in. One of these is @aroundtroy, an Instagram account that posts “Weekend Plans in the Great Upstate” and “8 things to look forward to this week Around Troy.” This account is a great way to hear about different events or activities that are happening near RPI that could be a great break on the weekend. Another Instagram page called @enjoytroy posts about different scenic places to visit, restaurants to try, and events that happen right down the hill from campus.

There are loads of events and activities that are a walkable distance for a fun break from school. By following a few Instagram accounts you can be exposed to lots of opportunities that might strike your interest. Troy is a hidden gem right in RPI’s backyard. Make sure to take advantage of all it has to offer!