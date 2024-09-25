Trader Joe’s and fall: why it’s the perfect combo

With fall creeping around the corner, it’s time to enjoy the best parts of the season: the fall-flavored food. Trader Joe’s is one of my favorite stores, offering the best seasonal snacks, groceries, and other products. Located on Wolf Road in Colonie, it’s a quick fifteen-minute drive from Troy and totally worth the travel. From savory to sweet, and caramel to pumpkin, any fall flavor you can dream of comes alive at Trader Joe’s.

To me, fall is the best season, especially for all the fall-flavored products that come with it. From crunching leaves and apple picking to rewatching Gilmore Girls and enjoying cooking warm meals on the first cool nights, the activities and memories fall offers are perfect. What better way to celebrate the start of this season than enjoying all the spices, flavors, and smells that it brings with it?

To start this fall season, I bought Trader Joe’s spiced cider, which, at three dollars and ninety-nine cents, is a great deal for the quality of this drink. My favorite way to drink it is by warming it over the stove in a pot and adding additional cloves, cinnamon sticks, and a bit of ground nutmeg to really feel like you’re drinking fall in a cup. If you’re a fan of colder food to celebrate the beginning of Fall, I recently tried Trader Joe’s caramel apple mochi, and I would honestly recommend it to someone who doesn’t even like mochi. The mix of the caramel and apple flavors pops in the ice cream, and the mochi has a great caramel flavor and smooth texture that pairs really well with the ice cream.

My other go-to favorites this season have been the pumpkin ice cream, autumnal harvest creamy pasta sauce, pumpkin cream cheese spread, butternut squash mac and cheese, cinnamon bun spread, pumpkin bagels, and honey roasted pumpkin ravioli. Additionally, some non-grocery items that I love this season are the vanilla pumpkin-scented hand soap and Honeycrisp apple-scented candle. You can find all of my favorite fall products and discover some of your own here.

Watching the leaves fall while under a blanket with a cup of hot apple cider is the epitome of fall. For me, Trader Joe’s offers all the snacks and foods that make the other days of fall just as good. From savory to sweet to all the fall spices in between, Trader Joe’s and the fall season are the perfect combination.