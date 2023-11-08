No. 5 Clarkson claims win with five unanswered goals

After losing the previous night to No. 6 St. Lawrence, the Rensselaer Engineers hosted the No. 5 Clarkson Golden Knights in their sixth ECAC game of the season.

RPI had the game’s first real scoring opportunity five and a half minutes into the first period. Engineer Maddy Papineau snatched the puck after a Clarkson forward failed to corral a pass. Papineau skated through the neutral zone and drew three Golden Knights toward her, freeing up Ellie Kaiser in the middle of the ice. Papineau lifted a perfectly-weighted pass to put Kaiser one-on-one with Clarkson goaltender Michelle Pasiechnyk, but the goalie reached out her pad to deny Kaiser when she switched to her backhand.

The Engineers went on the power play five minutes later after Clarkson’s Bridget Stevenson launched forward Georgia Bailey head-first into the end boards with a cross-check. Forty seconds into the power play, RPI’s Taylor Larsen passed the puck to Papineau at the edge of the right faceoff circle. Papineau quickly darted the puck across the zone to Kaiser on the opposite wing. With two Golden Knights in the shooting lane, Kaiser aimed a pass inches wide of the far post for Marah Wagner on the doorstep. Wagner angled the blade of her stick to tip the puck past Pasiechnyk for her second goal of the season, putting the Engineers up 1‒0.