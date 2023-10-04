Engineers soar over Skyhawks in double shutouts

The Engineers were fierce during the start of the second game. Christof scored the first goal five minutes into the first period, elegantly skating through two defenders to flick the puck over the goalie and into the net. Six minutes later, Isabelle Hardy maneuvered through the Skyhawks' defenders to score an unassisted goal, bringing the Engineers up 2‒0. To finish off the first period, Ellie Kaiser scored with a beautiful setup from Maddy Papineau and Marah Wagner.