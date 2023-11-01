Engineers exterminate Yellowjackets

In the second half of the game, the Engineers maintained their lead by scoring two touchdowns and only letting the Yellowjackets score one. The game ended with a score of 49‒10. The Engineers victory brings their record to 7‒1 for the season. Click here for the box score and here for the RPI TV broadcast. The Engineers take on Hobart College on November 4 at Boswell Field in David J Urick Stadium.