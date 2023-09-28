Engineers stalemate with Saints

Coming off a 6‒2 victory over Ramapo College three days earlier, Rensselaer hosted the St. Lawrence Saints in their opening Liberty League matchup.

The Engineers had an early chance 12 minutes into the first half. Forward Gwen Barnes won the ball after a St. Lawrence throw-in and spotted Bryanna Swinson at the edge of the box. Swinson took a touch toward the center of the field. She whipped a curling shot, which dipped too late and rattled off the top of the crossbar and out of play. The Engineers’ passing and movement in midfield created several scoring opportunities from crosses, but struggled to convert them into shots on target. Luckily for RPI, the back line, specifically Tulsi Pari, neutralized the Saints’ offensive threats at every opportunity.