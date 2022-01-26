Brown Bears’ attack downs Engineers

RPI started the second period on the penalty kill after an Engineer was called for holding just before the end of the first. Thirty seconds into the new period, Jakob Lee ’24 won the puck in the defensive zone and played it forward to Zach Dubinsky ’23 for a breakaway. Caron made back-to-back saves to snuff out the Engineers’ shorthanded attack. RPI would kill off the penalty, but Brown would strike soon after.

After an icing call, there was a faceoff back in the RPI end. The Engineers won it, but it was difficult to get the puck out of the left circle with the centers tied up and the linesman unable to move. Brown’s Matt Sutton won the puck and immediately rifled an unexpected shot. The puck flew through traffic, passing through a Bear’s legs, and into the top left corner to reduce the Engineer lead to one goal. RPI would go on the power play once again after seven minutes of play in the period. Kjellberg whiffed on a shot from the blue line and Brown’s Tristan Crozier was in on a shorthanded breakaway. RPI goaltender Linden Marshall (Gr) retreated into his goal to prevent Crozier from slipping the puck past him on either side. Marshall’s retreat provided Crozier with an angle to precisely slot the puck into the top corner to equalize the game at 2‒2. The two quick goals demoralized the Engineers but they would endure the rest of the period.

The final frame was even to start as both teams would have long spells of possession in the offensive zone. After seven minutes of play, the Bears managed to bring the puck out of their zone after an Engineer possession. Brown then played it back to Luke Krys to get reset. Krys skated forward to keep control of the puck but was then cut off from the rest of his team. The RPI defense forced him further down the ice, but he started to cut towards the net. Defenseman Anthony Baxter (Gr) reached out his stick to poke the puck away and Marshall went into the butterfly to cut off his shooting lanes. Despite having no angle, Krys managed to lift the puck over Marshall’s shoulder into the top shelf to put Brown in front 3‒2.

The Engineers hustled to try to get a goal back with several strong shifts. They had several close scoring opportunities, including a shot from Louie Helsen ’23 from the point that rattled off the crossbar and a redirection from Justin Addamo (Gr). Marshall was pulled out of the net with two minutes left to give RPI an extra attacker. The Engineers best chance came with less than 30 second remaining as Lacka came from behind the goal and sent a cross-crease pass to Linden. The pass was a little too far to Linden’s left, making it difficult for him to aim his shot properly. The puck bounced off of the post and out.