Gallery: Engineers breeze past Dutchmen

The Engineers competed against the Union Dutchmen, rising to the top with a 9-0 victory. The day’s matches kicked off with Aiden Drover-Mattinen and Andy Zhu at line one doubles, Igor Visnevskij and Abraham Yohannes at line two, and Bryce Burnham and Max Safanov at line three. All Engineers came prepared with energy and determination. Despite some matches having a slow start, all doubles prevailed over the Dutchmen in the end. The Dutchmen came prepared with consistency and well-planned shots, but the Engineers stood their ground with their own well-executed shots and a strong defense against the Dutchmen’s serves and volleys. At line three in singles, Yohannes went undefeated in his match, ending with a score of 6-0, 6-0. Other Engineers also fought hard and won in two sets, except for line two and five, who won in three. Although faced with a formidable opponent, the Engineers were able to work together to bring home the win for Rensselaer.