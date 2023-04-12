Gallery: Engineers serve Raptors tenth loss
The Engineers swept Bard College with a 9‒0 win, effortlessly beating the Raptors on a windy Wednesday afternoon to bring their Liberty League record to 3‒0. Singles began match play with Alex Mednikova and Rani Jones at lines one and two, Brooke Bauer and Masha Karach at lines three and four, and Sabrina Grewal and Krisia Flores Gonzalez at lines five and six. The Engineers came prepared with strong shots and solid serves. Despite the weather conditions, the Engineers continued to execute clean points and minimize unforced errors. Even as the Raptors began to falter under pressure, the Engineers remained undeterred and rapidly stayed focused on the goal, only allowing six total games won across all six matches.
Doubles play began shortly after, with Lorna Flores Gonzalez and Nikki Ridenour at line one doubling down on the Raptors. Together, they performed multiple flawless serve-volley points and finished points with clean alley and down-the-line shots to end with a score of 8‒1. Mednikova and Jones, at line two, immediately intimidated the Raptors with powerful serves and cohesive points. Although the Raptors attempted to hold off the pressure, the Engineers’ strength became too much and Mednikova/Jones finished easily with an undefeated match. At line three, the Grewal/K. Flores Gonzalez pairing brought the heat to bring home another 8-0 win. In the end, it was a successful day for the Engineers, who face off against Union College on April 12.