Gallery: Engineers serve Raptors tenth loss

Doubles play began shortly after, with Lorna Flores Gonzalez and Nikki Ridenour at line one doubling down on the Raptors. Together, they performed multiple flawless serve-volley points and finished points with clean alley and down-the-line shots to end with a score of 8‒1. Mednikova and Jones, at line two, immediately intimidated the Raptors with powerful serves and cohesive points. Although the Raptors attempted to hold off the pressure, the Engineers’ strength became too much and Mednikova/Jones finished easily with an undefeated match. At line three, the Grewal/K. Flores Gonzalez pairing brought the heat to bring home another 8-0 win. In the end, it was a successful day for the Engineers, who face off against Union College on April 12.