Rensselaer’s Greens grows life lessons

While touring his farming operation, Mansfield offered a brief overview of how plants are farmed from their germination to harvest utilizing hydroponics. The plants start off in coir, a fibrous material made of coconut husks ground up and compacted into small cylinders. These are sustainable, compostable, and pH controlled, making them convenient for germinating plants. Once they have grown for a short period of time, they are transferred to Mansfield’s bottom trough, where they continue to grow until they start to sprout. After about a week, the new seedlings are transferred to the middle trough which are periodically flooded with water and nutrients to enhance growth. From the middle trough, the plants are transferred to long vertical planters called towers, which house them until they are harvested. The water and nutrients are delivered to the towers through a pipeline system along the ceiling of the space, and the nutrient mixture drips down through the towers, reaching all the plants before being collected and the bottom for reuse. Each tower housed 15 plants, making his farm’s maximum capacity 1850 plants. Mansfield emphasized that the farm only utilizes eight to ten gallons of water.