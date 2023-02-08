Engineers ice cold over the weekend

The Engineers lost two home games against rivals Skidmore and Vassar over the weekend, dropping to 9-12 on the year and 6-8 in the Liberty League. On Friday night, the Skidmore Thoroughbreds rode into town on a four game win streak, including a 55-51 game against Rensselaer in Saratoga Springs on January 21. The Thoroughbreds were hot out of the gates, scoring in the first three seconds. They jumped out to an early 8-1 lead and did not allow an Engineer field goal until Heather Converse converted a layup with 5:27 left in the first quarter. Later, RPI’s Ashlyn O’Neil and Skidmore’s Andi Levitz traded baskets, and the quarter came to an end with the Engineers down 11-5.

Fueled by six points from O’Neil, RPI started to work its way out of their 2-16 shooting slump in the 2nd quarter. After a longball from captain Brielle Sharry, Skidmore’s lead was cut to one, but the Engineers failed to take advantage. They were outscored 14-4 for the rest of the quarter and did not hold a lead once in the game. Julia Blanck filled up the stat sheet for the Thoroughbreds, with 6 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, and steal in the second quarter on way to a team-high 14 points.

The Engineers began to make a push in the third, outscoring Skidmore 17-14. Hannah McGrath and Brielle Sharry hit two jumpers in the last minute, cutting the lead back down to eight. Ashlyn O’Neil continued her good game in the last quarter, tying a career best by finishing with a game high 21 points, sinking two threes and all seven of her free throws, but it was too little too late. Skidmore continued to play five-out, taking advantage of the Engineers' difficulty closing out shooters with strong ball movement. They ended the night with seven made threes and 13 assists, compared to the Engineers’ four in each category. The 57-46 win moved the Thoroughbreds to 16-4 on the season and extended their winning streak to five.