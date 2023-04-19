Saints steal overtime against Engineers

With 28 seconds left in overtime, Megan Shay had a free-position opportunity to the right of Saint Lawrence goalie Raelynn Bovenzi. Shay darted to the net and tried to sneak a shot into the top corner, but Bovenzi got a piece of it, and it fell wide. The shot opportunity drew DeLeo up to the crease, allowing Evans to slip past and beat her to the point. Evans retrieved the ball from behind the net and proceeded to switch fields. She found Fernandez on an outlet pass, who lobbed the ball 20 yards downfield to Powell through traffic. Powell wove her way through the Engineers’ defense, finally dishing it off to Jacqui Cloutier when she got to the hole. Cloutier pulled a defender up and found a streaking Hillman right in front of the goal. With an expert box out, Hillman corralled the pass and fired a shot just outside the reach of Olivia Kimball. As the Saints celebrated, the clock ticked down from four seconds to zero and put the finishing touches on a miraculous overtime victory for Saint Lawrence.