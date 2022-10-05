Third period blues for Engineers
The Toronto Varsity Blues grabbed a game-winning goal with six minutes remaining to defeat the Engineers 2‒1. This was Rensselaer’s last game before their season opener against Mercyhurst on October 7. Goaltenders Brett Miller and Carson Cherepak registered 14 and seven saves respectively in the defeat. Sutter Muzzatti netted his first goal in an RPI sweater off an assist from Jack Brackett.
Six minutes into the first period, Toronto took their first lead of the game. The Varsity Blues rushed into the offensive zone and controlled possession. Ben Woodhouse skated around the outside of the RPI defense, creating separation from a pursuing Engineer. With a clear shot on goal, Woodhouse ripped a shot past a screened Miller to put the Varsity Blues ahead 1‒0.
The Engineers’ best chance of the period came four minutes after conceding, when Austin Heidemann clanged a shot off the left post. The first frame concluded with the Varsity Blues still up by one goal.
The second period finished without any additions to the scoreline, despite the Engineers tripling Toronto in shots on goal. Halfway through the period, Cherepak replaced Miller in the RPI crease—his collegiate debut.
The Varsity Blues tested the first-year goalie early in the third period, forcing him to make a solid 3-on-1 save. On the opposite end of the ice, the Engineers bombarded Rayce Ramsay with plenty of shots, but were unable to finish for six more minutes. At that time, in the defensive zone, Jack Agnew blew past a Toronto forward with a toe drag and bulleted a pass to Brackett in the neutral zone. After drawing out a defenseman, Agnew dished the puck to his right to Muzzatti. Storming toward the net, Muzzatti transferred both the puck and his stick to his right hand to slide it around Ramsay for his first collegiate goal, tying the game at one apiece.
The goal snatched the momentum for the Engineers, but the Varsity Blues would retake their lead with six minutes remaining in the final frame. Toronto’s Connor Matton weaved through the RPI defense and slipped the puck past Cherepak for his team’s second goal. Cherepak’s fantastic saves in the final few minutes gave the Engineers a fighting chance, but the offense failed to find another tying goal. The Engineers totalled 40 shots on goal in the loss, nearly double Toronto’s tally.
The Engineers begin their season at home against Mercyhurst on October 7.