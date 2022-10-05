Third period blues for Engineers

The Toronto Varsity Blues grabbed a game-winning goal with six minutes remaining to defeat the Engineers 2‒1. This was Rensselaer’s last game before their season opener against Mercyhurst on October 7. Goaltenders Brett Miller and Carson Cherepak registered 14 and seven saves respectively in the defeat. Sutter Muzzatti netted his first goal in an RPI sweater off an assist from Jack Brackett.

Six minutes into the first period, Toronto took their first lead of the game. The Varsity Blues rushed into the offensive zone and controlled possession. Ben Woodhouse skated around the outside of the RPI defense, creating separation from a pursuing Engineer. With a clear shot on goal, Woodhouse ripped a shot past a screened Miller to put the Varsity Blues ahead 1‒0.

The Engineers’ best chance of the period came four minutes after conceding, when Austin Heidemann clanged a shot off the left post. The first frame concluded with the Varsity Blues still up by one goal.