Engineers poach Tigers to end 13-game losing streak

The Engineers defeated the RIT Tigers 2‒0 and 3‒0 for their first two wins of the season, snapping a 13-game losing streak carried over from last year. RPI’s Marah Wagner and Ellie Kaiser both tallied three points in the two-game set. Goaltender Amanda Rampado recorded 42 saves in the shutouts.

In the first game of the weekend, RPI scored the opening goal less than five minutes into the second period. Nina Christof peeled off a Tiger, creating enough separation to rip a shot on goal, but it was blocked by one of the defensemen. Wagner dove forward, launching the loose puck into the net to put the Engineers up 1‒0.

Ten minutes later, RPI tacked on another. With their power play about to end, the Engineers looked to attempt one last shot. The penalized Tiger burst out of the box as Maddy Papineau eyed the top-left corner. Papineau’s bullet soared over the RIT goaltender’s shoulder for the Engineers’ final goal. RPI nearly tripled the Tigers’ shots on goal, totalling 38 to RIT’s 13.