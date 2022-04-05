Engineers sink their teeth into Tigers

Coming off wins against Union and Utica, Rensselaer hoped to further build momentum heading into the final half of the season.

The offenses came alive right out of the gate, for a combined eight-goal first quarter. Megan Shay ’23 continued her explosive season, scoring three of the Engineers’ five goals to bring her season total to 27. She is currently averaging 3.375 goals per game and is on track to have a record-breaking season.

RPI kept the Tigers scoreless in the second quarter with dominating defense. Sabrina Torcellini ’22 netted two goals, with Ella Graff ’25 and Mia Banglmaier ’24 also putting their names on the scoresheet. The Engineers headed into halftime with a 9‒3 lead.

The Tiger defense could not withstand the RPI pressure in the third quarter. Graff opened the scoring for the Engineers. Less than a minute after RIT responded with a goal, Torcellini completed her hat trick. Lisa Boehmer ’25 and Graff finished the quarter off with two goals each. RIT pulled a goal back with 16 seconds left on the clock to bring the score to 15‒5.

The Engineers wrapped up the game with goals from Torcellini, Molly McDonald ’25, and Boehmer to secure an 18‒5 victory, extending their winning streak to three games. RPI became 6‒2 on the season with the win, 2‒1 in the Liberty League. Click here for the box score.