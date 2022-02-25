External spectators to be admitted for Liberty League Tournament

External spectators are now allowed to sit in the stands at East Campus Arena for the three games of the Liberty League Tournament after being barred from attending sporting events all year, except for parents attending senior games. All spectators must show proof of full vaccination in order to be admitted, and masks are required at all times.

RPI Athletics announced the admission of external spectators at the bottom of their latest men’s basketball article addressing the hosting of the Tournament, also putting the announcement on the schedule.

On Saturday, Rensselaer will face off against Skidmore in the first semifinal at 2 pm, and Ithaca will play Vassar in the second semifinal at 4:30 pm. The winners of each match will advance to the final at 2 pm on Sunday.