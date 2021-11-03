Subscribe
Men's Soccer

Engineers to host championship clash for second consecutive season

GABE TERANDO '23 PASSES to a forward. Andrew Days/The Polytechnic
By Andrew Days November 3, 2021

The Engineers finished top of the Liberty League and are set to host the semifinal and championship games at the East Campus Athletic Village Stadium.

St. Lawrence University and Skidmore College won their respective preliminary match-ups, earning them a spot in the semifinals on Saturday; the St. Lawrence Saints are to play the No. 1 seed Engineers and the Skidmore Thoroughbreds are to play the No. 2 seed Ithaca Bombers. RPI will play in the first semifinal at 11 am and Ithaca will play at 1:30 pm. The winners of the semifinals advance to the championship game on Sunday, and the winner of that game continues their season in the NCAA Division III tournament.

The 11‒4‒2 Engineers seek to advance to the NCAA tournament for the second straight season. All students, staff, and faculty planning on attending the games must complete their daily health check on the Daily Interactions and Activities Log and wear a face mask at all times inside of the stadium.

