Behind the mask of Owen Savory

Savory joined the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League in the 2014–15 season, playing for the Cambridge Winter Hawks in the Midwestern Conference for his first two years, then played his last two years for the St. Catharines Falcons in the Golden Horseshoe Conference. It wasn’t until his last year at St. Catharines that he was scouted by RPI. He was humbled by the opportunity to come here for athletics and academics, and said it was his proudest moment to date. After experiencing the atmosphere on a campus visit, he accepted.

It is difficult to remember that he is just an average student. After much trial and error with time management last year, he said he’s been able to devise a new strategy. This semester, he is taking six classes and still manages to get all of his work done before the weekend so he can focus on hockey. He loves walking to class with his teammates and running into friends and fans on campus; his favorite aspect of RPI is the people, the connections, and the collaboration. He sometimes ventures into Troy for dinner, trying new restaurants when he can. He also serves on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, a committee that advocates for student-athletes by recommending and responding to proposed NCAA legislation. After his hockey career, he would like to use his degree to become a sports agent in order to help give young athletes opportunities to succeed.

The majority of Savory’s week consists of hockey—he’s on the ice every day except Sunday, which is a mandatory day off that he spends completing his homework. The team plays on both Friday and Saturday nights. If the team has an away game, they leave by Thursday at 12:30 pm.

According to Savory, being on the hockey team is an experience unlike any other. Since he spends the majority of the day with his teammates, they’re extremely close with one another; that sense of camaraderie is likely one reason for their success. Another reason for their success is their work ethic and resilience, which Savory says is the basis of his confidence in the team’s abilities. He also says he has a great relationship with the coaching staff, especially with head coach Dave Smith and assistant coaches Scott Moser, Chuck Weber, and Nate Skidmore.

When asking Savory about goaltending, he spoke about how his spot on the roster is never solidified. Day in and day out, he competes with the other goalies to start in the next game and this drives all of them to perform at their best. Last year, as a freshman, he had his fair share of nerves; he’s adapted this year, stating that he gets “more nervous for tests than games.” That being said, he loves big games including the Mayor’s Cup, Big Red Freakout, and rivalry games against Union.