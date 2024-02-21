What are The Poly’s favorite places?

Whether it be on campus or thousands of miles away, our members have a favorite place they enjoy visiting. Here is a compilation of the members of The Polytechnic’s favorite places to visit.

Soma Patra:

The Poly Office: My favorite places to hang out around campus are ones where I’m able to both study and just relax and have fun with my friends. While there are many places around RPI where I enjoy spending my time, I’ve found the office is the perfect medium for both productivity and leisure time.

Anna Stubbs:

The Cliffs of Moher in Ireland: I’ve traveled here twice and to this day I still love the expansiveness and fresh air. You can see miles and miles of the ocean from the Cliffs in Ireland.

Dan Moo Ji: This is a Korean restaurant in Duluth, Georgia that I frequently go to with my sisters. It’s about an hour's drive from my house but we always make the trip for good food at a good price.

High Museum of Art: The High is an enormous museum located in Atlanta, Georgia with some of the most amazing exhibits and art pieces. I have some great memories of visiting the museum with others.

Anna Zuniga:

The Canteen, Provincetown, MA: During the summer my family sometimes goes to Cape Cod and we love this specific lunch place that we can spend hours hanging out at.

My bed: I love to relax at home, watch television, and hang out in my bed.

Megan Waller:

Assateague State Park: This is the beach I grew up visiting since it’s only about 45 minutes from my house. I always just loved the water. I know it scares a lot of people, but I feel so at peace and it can be so quiet. If you go to the beach at night, you can see so many stars and it’s absolutely beautiful.

Mountains I’ve skied on (Mt. Snow, Okemo, Killington, Snowshoe, and a few others): Again, it’s so quiet when you’re on the mountain and it’s such a peaceful place to be.

My bed: I think this one explains itself.

My car: I actually really love driving. Not having my car these past few weeks has really put that into perspective.

Angelica Izuwah:

Howe Caverns in New York: It was a really wonderful experience to visit the caverns and see the effect of time and water under the surface of the earth. It was also my first time on a boat.

Eurydice Molina:

Union Panera: My only reason to go to classes at this point.

John Molloy:

Guitar Center: My favorite store I can have a blast in by playing all the instruments on display, most notably the 12-string acoustic guitar.

AMC Dolby Theater: This is my go-to theater for a movie I’ve been looking forward to seeing for a long time. The last visit was for Jordan Peele’s Nope .

. IMAX Dome Theater in Jersey City, New Jersey: This takes theater experience to the next level.

Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Magic Kingdom: The smell of this ride alone deserves a spot. If you rode this, you know what I mean.

Marissa Ho:

Kinokuniya: I like to come here to look for cool stationery and anime/collectibles.

Ten Second Yunnan Rice Noodles: Really good rice noodles. Also, nice sized portions for the price.

Matcha Cafe Maiko: I really like the soft serve because it’s not too sweet. Pretty unique flavors and ample portions.

Sarah Min:

Monterey Bay Aquarium in California: I used to go on day trips with my family here and the interactive exhibits were always so much fun.

Tuna Kahuna in Burlingame, California: This is my favorite poke place. It’s kind of pricey but the portions are big enough to last two meals.

Cinemark Century San Mateo 12 in California: My friends and I spent so much time here watching both good and bad movies and hanging out in the surrounding downtown area so it just has a lot of good memories.

Alexis Vallier:

The Union: It’s my favorite place to study or get meals with friends. Plus, they have a lot of room for clubs and a bunch of different restaurants.

Riley Sobel:

Mountain Creek Ski Resort in New Jersey: Super cool ski mountain that used to be the infamous Action Park amusement park. My family goes skiing there a whole bunch.

American Museum of Natural History: It’s an incredible museum in New York City. My favorite part is the room with the enormous blue whale hanging overhead.

No Fun music venue: Awesome place in downtown Troy that hosts live music among other events. I went here for Goth Night and their showing of Apollo 13, which were both fantastic ways to spend a Saturday night.

Ryan Gibeau:

Catskill Mountains: Being from Florida, the most foreign thing to me is a mountain. I’ve always wanted to go hiking properly, but the hills in Florida just don’t suffice. When I went to Catskill last semester, it was a life-changing experience. I highly recommend going and it is 100% worth the drive even if you aren’t hill-deprived like me.

Bill Baggs State Park in Key Biscayne, FL: Bill Baggs is the state park I am the most nostalgic for. As a kid, I would often go biking through the thick forest down to the beach with my final destination being the lighthouse which overlooked the ocean. It’s amazing to go out and explore all the nooks and hidden paths. I’ve even shot some scenes for my films at the park.

Matsuri Japanese Restaurant in Miami: Matsuri is a Japanese restaurant that my friend from high school’s family owns, so of course I have to shout them out on this list. Even before I met my friend, I religiously dined at Matsuri, consistently amazed by the excellent quality of fish all the while still being affordable. If you are in the area I would definitely give it a try. Just make sure to get there right when it opens for dinner, or you are sure to wait at least a half hour for a table.

Annelise Eggen-McElmurry:

Milwaukee Art Museum in Wisconsin: One of my favorite art museums growing up because of its moving wings.

Factory Obscura: Mix-Tape in Oklahoma City: The most interesting and alluring art exhibitions and galleries you will ever visit.

The Vessel in New York City: An extraordinary piece of ‘climbable’ architecture by Thomas Heatherwick.

Little Island at Pier 55 at the Hudson River Park in New York City: Such a fun park on the water to visit and its architecture is amazing.

The Blue Whale in Catoosa, Oklahoma: It's one of my favorite places in my hometown! It is a fun place to visit in the winter to see the Christmas lights on the whale.

Nirav Banerji:

Bacchus Wood Fired Pizza in Troy, NY: Bacchus serves incredible wood-fired pizza made from their god’s mouth-style oven. The atmosphere is quaint and cozy, and the location features some of the most classical and exquisite architecture in Troy.

Sophie March: