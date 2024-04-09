What are The Poly’s favorite movies?

With the influx of movies on streaming services and endless options to choose from, it can be difficult to find something worth watching. With that, here are the movies that the members of The Poly recommend.

Soma Patra:

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

(2022) The Harry Potter Movies (2001-2011) They’re a really good classic that I enjoy rewatching from time to time.

Anna Stubbs:

A Man Called Otto (2022) I watched this recently with the expectation that it would be a comedy—fair warning, it is not. It deals with deep themes of dealing with loss and hardships, and portrays a beautiful message about values and experiences throughout one’s life.

(2022) Knives Out (2019) I’m normally not one for mystery movies, but my family has watched this movie together more than 5 times. The interwoven plots, mystique, and storyline are excellently crafted and executed.

(2019) Five Feet Apart (2019) I love a good rom-com as much as the next person.

Megan Waller:

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023) I don’t really watch a lot of movies, but I will watch three hours of Taylor Swift.

Eurydice Molina:

Django Unchained (2012) The amount of violence and absurd drama that happens in this movie is awesome to witness. It’s a classic hero story with a bunch of lovable and intense moments within the story’s progression. A must-watch if you are a fan of an action-packed story.

John Molloy:

Uncut Gems (2019) This is a must-watch if you like heart-attack-level adrenaline in movies and want to see Adam Sandler in a serious role.

(2019) Good Time (2017) From the same directors as Uncut Gems , watch this Robert Pattinson-led thriller as you follow a Grand Theft Auto -esque criminal through unpredictable situations after a failed heist attempt.

(2017) 12 Angry Men (1957) This is objectively one of the top 10 movies of all time. Every time I watch this jury thriller, I am astounded by how strong the script and characters are.

Marissa Ho:

The Boy and the Heron (2023) There are really nice graphics and themes that deal with themes of childhood and loss.

(2023) My Neighbor Totoro (1988) This is a nostalgic story about childhood innocence that I watched growing up.

Sarah Min:

Big Hero 6 (2014)

(2014) The Handmaiden (2016)

Ryan Gibeau:

Dr. Strangelove (1964)

(1964) Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Annelise Eggen-McElmurry:

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) This is one of my favorite rom-coms and is a fun movie that you can watch over and over again.

Sophie March:

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) A true horror classic—great movie with fascinating characters, and delightfully macabre.

(1991) Addams Family Values (1993) My favorite movie ever, especially from my childhood. Hilarious and touching.

Anisha Biswas:

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas (2018) An incredibly touching coming-of-age movie that explores the struggles of being sick/chronically ill, especially at a young age, and how it impacts your relationships, both platonic and romantic. It has fantastic voice acting, animation, and a shocking plot twist.

(2018) Marry My Dead Body (2022) A campy comedy/mystery movie with supernatural elements that took an emotional twist I did not expect. The film was both hilarious and touching, and I wish I could watch it again for the first time. The acting is phenomenal, and the film fails to ever lose your attention.

Princess Urama:

Train to Busan (2016) Not my first zombie movie, but definitely one of my best. It's about a fairly absent father and his daughter going on a trip when all of a sudden, the world becomes struck with a zombie-like virus. They're now stuck on a train with these zombies and try to do everything they can to survive. And yes, the train was going to Busan.

