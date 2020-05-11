Welcome, Class of 2024!

Having a quiet place to work, managing your time well, and asking for help will be crucial to your success here. Empty classrooms after hours, dorm study spaces, Evelyn’s Cafe in EMPAC, the Union, the Dean’s Lounge in Sage, or even outside (when the weather’s nice) are all productive spaces in which you can buckle down and get some work done. You can also reserve a study room in the Folsom Library if you want an especially quiet environment for group work or for individual study time.

College makes you feel increasingly responsible for your own success, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t resources for you to take advantage of. Office hours allow you to get personalized help from professors and TA’s, which will help you develop deeper relationships with your professors. The Academic and Learning Assistance Center also provides tutoring for most introductory science and engineering courses, which is an invaluable resource we suggest you utilize early on.

We stress the importance of these resources because even if you could do everything you wanted to in high school, there will never be enough time in the day to do everything you would like to in college. You will have to learn to be realistic with yourself, and we know firsthand that it is no easy task. At the end of the day, we find that keeping a balance between what makes you happy and what you need to succeed is the best way to achieve this—and this looks different for different people!

If you’re interested in exploring your academic options, there are many ways to pursue interdisciplinary education at RPI through dual or double majors, as well as minors. Although templates exist online for a myriad of major combinations, they aren’t always entirely accurate, so it’s important to familiarize yourself with graduation requirements early on if this is something you’re interested in. Incoming and prospective students should know of RPI’s maximum transfer credit policies and that the AP/IB transfer credit policies have changed for the class of 2024.

Since the Fall of 2019, incoming students have to focus their Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences requirements in an “Integrative Pathway,” which is RPI’s solution to more intentional elective choices. Not only is this a way to explore non-STEM topics, but it may lay the foundation for a potential minor or dual major of your choosing.

DegreeWorks, a tool you can access from the Self-Service Information System, can help you plan out these requirements, but the most reliable sources of academic advice are your faculty advisor(s) and your specific school's advising hub, (or hubs, if you dual-major). If you ever find yourself academically off-track, don’t panic, and don’t be afraid to change your major even after your freshman year.

In terms of networking and career success, the Center for Career and Professional Development is yet another indispensable resource for students. The CCPD provides resume critiques, workshops, and mock interviews to guide you throughout the process of applying to internships and jobs. Two professional student groups—the National Society of Black Engineers and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers—run a career fair in the fall, and the CCPD hosts their own in the Spring. We recommend attending at least one during your freshman year so you are prepared to take full advantage of them when you really need to. Plus, you never know if you might impress a recruiter.