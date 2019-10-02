Subscribe
Downtown Troy

Troy Night Out exceeds ex-pup-tations

DOGS WERE seen all over Downtown during the last Troy Night Out. Madeline Wilson/The Polytechnic
By Madeline Wilson October 2, 2019

On Friday, Troy Night Out took place in Downtown. The month’s theme was “All About Animals (and pets),” and the event definitely lived up to its name. Dogs of all sizes roamed each street and were in every shop or restaurant. Many restaurants held animal-themed specials or discounts, including Manory’s Restaurant, which served pet-themed cocktails. In the surrounding area, there were art shows, open mics, and musical performances. Oobleck—a funk band based in the Capital District—performed in Monument Square.

