Undergraduate President candidate profile

Name three short-term goals (within your term of office) and three long-term goals (beyond your term of office) that you have for the Undergraduate Council.

Short term goals:

1) Collaborate with the Arch Task Force and the administration to advocate for continued improvements to the Arch program, such as providing more diverse internship opportunities, addressing concerns with the Arch prep course through restructuring the preparation process and providing more support earlier on, and exploring alternative options for students on their Away Semester.

2) Increase collaboration between the class councils and promote more frequent events to strengthen connections between classes and foster a more unified undergraduate community.

3) Develop and implement a comprehensive communication strategy to ensure clear and consistent communication from student government about our work and initiatives, including regular updates on progress made and upcoming events.

Long term goals:

1) Establish a centralized Arch Task Force website with broader career and preparation resources for the Arch.

2) Expand class council training and support programs to provide more detailed training on event planning, leadership development, and effective communication to equip class council members with the skills and knowledge needed to plan successful events and activities.

3) Work with the administration to establish a mentorship program between alumni and current students to provide students with guidance and support as they navigate their career paths and transition into the workforce.