Undergraduate President candidate profile: Ria Massoni

What do you think are the incumbent Undergraduate President’s strengths and weaknesses? What would you do to improve upon them if you were elected?

The strengths of current Undergraduate President Rhea Banerjee, lies in her ability to aid class councils in their time of need or during stressful situations. She has also created an open environment within the Undergraduate Council, where Class Presidents and Vice Presidents freely offer advice and ideas to other Class Councils. One of her weaknesses, however, is in her lack of communication with the undergraduate student body; most students are unaware that the Undergraduate Council exists and sponsors programming for the undergraduate student body, and most do not know that the Undergraduate Council and the Undergraduate President support and advocate for them. As Undergraduate President, I would ensure that positions such as the Publicity Director are filled and are actively spreading awareness about the Undergraduate Council and the Class Councils. Additionally, the incumbent Undergraduate President struggled to effectively train the incoming Class Councils when first elected. To improve Class Council training, I would ensure that it occurs on a class by class basis, so as to adequately fit the needs of each Class Council and to offer the necessary amount of support.