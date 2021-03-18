Undergraduate President candidate profile

Rhea Banerjee:

Within my term, I would like to lay a solid foundation for the Arch Task Force. I have already started this process, but it will take much more time and effort to make sure there is continuity and structure for this committee. I would also like to make the Undergraduate Council focus our efforts on class-specific issues, many of which we have already started to address. Finally, I would like to better inform and train members of each class council in order to encourage collaboration between the UC and other bodies of student government, specifically the Senate.

The groundwork for the Arch Task Force is currently being developed, however I would like to see future UCs continue to shape ATF to fit the needs of each class that will be going through the Arch experience. In addition, I would like to see future UCs being more involved in Senate and E-Board-led projects.