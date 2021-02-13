Explore RPI Clubs at Spring Open House

Welcome back to life on-campus!

I hope you’re all as eager to get back into the Union and its many activities as I am. The Union will be open this semester with the following hours:

Monday–Thursday: 8am–9pm

Friday: 8am–8pm

Saturday–Sunday: 12pm–8pm

All of the Union dining options are open as well. For many students, last semester was difficult and did not leave much time to explore new clubs and organizations, but I am so excited to share with you that the Rensselaer Union Executive Board is hosting the Spring 2021 Virtual Open House! The Virtual Open House will be held over Tuesday, February 16 - Friday, February 19 from 6-9 pm EST and will have over 100 clubs in attendance scheduled in 30 minute blocks. The schedule can be found here.

If you are unable to make any of the Webex Sessions you wanted to go to, the RPI Union Website has a full directory with up-to-date Club Officer contact information.

For club officers, LEAP is hosting a Club Leadership Workshop on February 20. The workshop will include a Union information session, and focus on effective club operations in a virtual environment, covering topics such as club motivation and event planning. Club Officers may sign up for the event here.

If you are having trouble getting a hold of a particular club or have any other Open House/Club questions, feel free to reach out to me at pu@rpi.edu.