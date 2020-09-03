Welcome back! Virtually, of course
With the start of the new semester, I’m sure you’re all looking forward to getting back to your friends, clubs, and activities as much as I am. Although it will take some time getting used to our new virtual ways, it will give us the best chance at a more normal spring.
One of the best parts of any new semester is that it’s a great time to try something new. Hopefully, many of you will check out the virtual Rensselaer Union open house this weekend on September 5 and 6. Check out the Union website and social media pages for the full schedule and links for the Webex meetings!
This will be an adaptation of the annual Activities Fair that is arranged by the Union Executive Board to showcase all of the recognized and affiliated clubs and organizations of the Union. The passionate clubs are what makes our campus and the Union so special. Although this event is a great way to introduce the first-year class to all that the Union clubs and organizations have to offer, all RPI students are welcome and encouraged to attend!
The Union offers so many opportunities to improve student life and the open house is a great way to take advantage of them. Whether you are committed to joining a new club or just browsing, the open house will be a great way to learn more about your fellow students at RPI and meet a few new friends along the way!
The Union facilities are also seeing new changes this fall. Although everything will look different, the Union is still the heart of campus life. In order to ensure the building is staffed at all times, the Union will have the following hours.
Union:
- Monday-Friday: 8 am – 11 pm
- Saturday: 10 am – 6 pm
- Sunday: 12 pm – 8 pm
Collegiate Store:
- Monday-Friday: 9 am – 7 pm
- Saturday: 10 am – 4 pm
- Sunday: Closed
Panera:
- Monday-Friday: 9 am – 8 pm
- Saturday: 10:30 am – 5 pm
- Sunday: 12 pm – 7 pm
Unisex Barber:
- Monday-Friday: 9 am – 5 pm
- Saturday: 10 am – 1 pm
- Sunday: Closed
Father's Marketplace:
- Monday-Friday: 8 am – 10 pm
- Saturday: 10 am – 5 pm
- Sunday: 12 pm – 7 pm
Mail Room Counter:
- Monday-Friday: 8 am – 4:30 pm
- Saturday: Closed
- Sunday: Closed
- The lockers will be open when the Union is open
Rathskeller:
- Monday-Friday: 11 am – 10 pm
- Saturday: Closed
- Sunday: Closed
Thunder Mountain Curry:
- Monday-Friday: 11 am – 3 pm
- Saturday: Closed
- Sunday: Closed
Halal Shack:
- Monday-Friday: 5 pm – 10 pm
- Saturday: Closed
- Sunday: Closed
SEFCU:
- Monday-Friday: 9 am – 5 pm
- Saturday: 10 am – 1 pm
- Sunday: Closed
There will be no late-night dining this semester and the RPI Playhouse, ’87 Gym, and J-Building will not be open in any capacity due to limited full-time staffing.
Additionally, Mueller Center staff are working tirelessly to develop an operations plan adhering to guidelines set by New York State and RPI. We will update the student body as soon as official decisions are made, but you should expect reduced capacity and hours available for recreational use to accommodate for reduced staff and increased cleaning.
Additionally, rooms in the Union and Mueller Center are unable to be reserved until further notice. All meetings must take place in a virtual capacity. Students may sign up for table space in the Union for individual studying, with one student per table. This is not ideal, but it will give us the best chance for the Spring semester to be more regular, so we ask that you be patient with the Union staff.
The Executive Board recognizes how valuable the Union is to student life at RPI. We will do everything possible to get Union facilities and organizations back up and running as soon as we can do it safely. We are in this together, and it is going to take collaboration from all of us to maintain a safe and healthy campus.