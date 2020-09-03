Welcome back! Virtually, of course

With the start of the new semester, I’m sure you’re all looking forward to getting back to your friends, clubs, and activities as much as I am. Although it will take some time getting used to our new virtual ways, it will give us the best chance at a more normal spring.

One of the best parts of any new semester is that it’s a great time to try something new. Hopefully, many of you will check out the virtual Rensselaer Union open house this weekend on September 5 and 6. Check out the Union website and social media pages for the full schedule and links for the Webex meetings!

This will be an adaptation of the annual Activities Fair that is arranged by the Union Executive Board to showcase all of the recognized and affiliated clubs and organizations of the Union. The passionate clubs are what makes our campus and the Union so special. Although this event is a great way to introduce the first-year class to all that the Union clubs and organizations have to offer, all RPI students are welcome and encouraged to attend!

The Union offers so many opportunities to improve student life and the open house is a great way to take advantage of them. Whether you are committed to joining a new club or just browsing, the open house will be a great way to learn more about your fellow students at RPI and meet a few new friends along the way!

The Union facilities are also seeing new changes this fall. Although everything will look different, the Union is still the heart of campus life. In order to ensure the building is staffed at all times, the Union will have the following hours.