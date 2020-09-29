Fall financial guidelines for student organizations

There are many changes to campus and the Union this semester, and the Union’s guidelines and procedures are no exception. As we head into the start of the Fall Semester, the annual financial workshops required for all funded clubs and organizations are now in session. These workshops provide an important look at the logistical and purchase procedures for clubs. This year, the online version of the financial training (which is accessed via Percipio) is required in addition to the virtual live session hosted by Business Administrator Martha McElligott. The live trainings will be held at the following times (all times in EDT):

Monday, September 21, 2020: 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, September 23, 2020: 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Friday, September 25, 2020: 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, September 29, 2020: 9:30 am – 11:00 am

Thursday, October 1, 2020: 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Saturday, October 3, 2020: 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm

Although one officer is required to attend, all officers are welcome and can sign up by visiting this form.

The Percipio training will cover policies and procedures for a normal fiscal year, while the live session will reaffirm key points and examine changes made for this semester. Clubs may ask questions during live sessions to address specific concerns.

During our meeting last week, the Executive Board passed two motions. The first dealt with club reallocations. Initially, only essential purchases were being approved, but as we are now out of quarantine, clubs are encouraged to utilize their budgets as they see fit for virtual and socially distanced programming! This motion approved any club to hold the following virtual programs:

Trivia

Escape room

Lectures or speakers

Cooking event

Crafting event

Movie

Training

The motion also approved the use of union funds to purchase face masks with a club logo.

As a result, clubs only require E-Board Representative, Student Activities Resource Person, and president of the Union approval to reallocate up to $500 to any of these programs instead of coming to the full Board for new program approval. The second motion concerned club dues. Clubs are not required to collect dues for the fall as outlined in their budgets. Clubs that choose not to collect dues and are short on funds in the spring will receive no additional subsidies until the difference from not collecting dues is made up by charging additional dues or fundraising.

The Executive Board recognizes this is not a normal semester and hopes this will help our clubs and campus maintain a sense of community during this abnormal time.

As always, please feel free to reach out to me at pu@rpi.edu with any questions or concerns!