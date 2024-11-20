Sign policy continues to delay updated version of RUGP

After the Executive Board approved the October Revision of the Rensselaer Union Guidelines and Procedures, it would be effective pending approval of the sign policy from the Student Senate. Following that, the senate addressed some other concerns within the revision, which was referred to the Judicial Board. The Student Life Committee wrote an adjusted policy to bring to the rest of the board. The portion of the policy that caused contention was regarding the consequences of violating the policy.

Proposed by the E-Board and SLC was that one and two violations would cause an email warning, then a meeting with the Marketing and Strategy chairperson—or alternatives—and then more extreme consequences. Although the new consequences were included in the policy by the SLC, members of that committee brought up concerns regarding the power this would give the Marketing and Strategy chairperson. Discussion went back and forth, with the Senate wanting to approve the RUGP revision after a few weeks since its initial approval by the E-Board.

Chair of SLC Ria Massoni ’25G voiced concerns with their own motion, causing senators to question approving the motion just yet. A motion to refer the policy back to SLC passed 11-3-2.

Next on the agenda was revisiting the Common Organizational Terms Act of 2024. The Act defines common terms in student government, helping readers better understand dense documents. There was discussion on the initial proposal to append the act to the senate bylaws, but the board voted to make it a link. The motion to pass the act was confirmed unanimously.

This meeting was held on November 11, 2024. The Senate meets every Monday at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.