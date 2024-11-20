RUGP revision now partially in effect

In a brief but efficient meeting, the Union Executive Board approved two motions before closing the room for administrative budgeting. The first motion, a request for special McNeil room use for UPAC Comedy’s visiting comedian event on December 10, was approved 11-0-2. UPAC Comedy members with seats on the E-Board abstained.

The second motion of the night was to declare that the new Rensselaer Union Guidelines and Procedures were in immediate effect. Although initially approved a few weeks ago, the RUGP hasn’t been in effect because of the sign policy, which was recently sent back to the student life committee to make adjustments. The E-Board motion put the rest of the document in immediate effect. The vote was 11-1-1 in favor of its approval. Following this motion, there was a unanimous vote to close the room for administrative budgeting.

This meeting was held on November 13, 2024. The next E-Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 20 at 7:30 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.