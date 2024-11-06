E-Board approves additional subsidies

The Chinese Students and Scholars Association approached the Executive Board with an ambitious additional subsidy to their club budget, in order to hold a new event emulating the popular game show The Masked Singer on campus. After a lengthy discussion, in which the CSSA and the E-Board went back and forth over the details of the subsidy request—including the CSSA’s prior use of their event budget and a misunderstanding over what exactly the E-Board will subsidize for a club—the CSSA was given permission to host the event but no additional subsidy in a 14-0-1 vote.

The Game Development Club, which has been in ongoing discussions with the E-Board and other administrative groups over some budgetary disputes, came to the meeting this week to resolve issues with their annual Rensselaer Game Showcase. Their charitable donation from last year was withdrawn from the wrong fiscal period, which caused issues for the club’s operations. The motion was for a straightforward additional subsidy, although the discussion was very technical. The additional subsidy was approved by the E-Board 13-1-1.

Women’s Club Basketball also came to the E-Board for an additional subsidy to cover the cost of transportation to and from their game against Syracuse on Sunday, December 8. This request came due to concern about the dangerous road conditions in upstate New York during the winter months, which many of the club members felt were too risky to justify. After this was clarified, the E-Board approved their subsidy request 14-1-0.

This meeting was held on October 30, 2024. The next E-Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.