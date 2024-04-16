Subscribe
Executive Board

Executive Board approves reallocation for The Polytechnic

By Megan Waller April 16, 2024

The Executive Board approved a reallocation of funds for The Polytechnic to purchase a new camera. The funds came from a budget to attend the College Media Conference, which the club was unable to attend this past year. They requested $2,297 of these funds be moved in order to purchase a new camera, as one of their two had become damaged. The Board approved the allocation for $2,000 due to the price being reduced on the website the camera would be purchased through.

This Executive Board meeting was held on April 11. E-Board meets every Thursday at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.

