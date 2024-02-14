RPI’s quantum computer finishes up construction, will go online in April

Editor's Note: This article was meant to be published on January 31, 2024.

Rensselaer’s quantum computer will be officially unveiled on April 5, per an email sent to the RPI community on January 23. Once completed, RPI will be the first university in the world to house a quantum computer.

The final major step in the computer’s construction involves four 800 pound glass panes imported from Italy that will encompass the computer. The room housing the computer, formerly VCC 219, will then undergo renovations.

RPI’s collaboration with IBM represents a $150 million investment, with philanthropic support from Board of Trustees Vice Chair Curtis R. Priem ’82, that will last five years. The Poly spoke with Vice President for Information Services and Technology and Chief Information Officer John Kolb about how much RPI is contributing to the project. While Kolb did not disclose an exact number, he stated that the Institute is not contributing an amount close to the full $150 million price tag.