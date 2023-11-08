Executive Board receives new furniture for the Student Government Suite

Director of the Union Charlie Potts reported that the Student Government Suite’s new furniture arrived. The couches, table, and chairs were funded by a donation from Jon Kessler ’79, ’82G.

After reports, there was no new business so the Board motioned to close the meeting for Union administrative budgeting for the next fiscal year.

This Executive Board meeting was held on November 2. The next E-Board meeting is Thursday, November 9 at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.