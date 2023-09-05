Union to spend $27k to furnish Student Government Suite

The Executive Board approved the allocation of $27,268 to purchase new furniture for the Student Government Suite. During the summer, the Union approved the purchase of new furniture for the SGS, but did not specify where the funds would come from. Around two-thirds of the funds, $18,000, came from a donation by Jon Kessler ’79. The remaining money came from the Union’s FY24 Facilities budget. This is the second renovation of the SGS in the last two years. During the Spring 2022 semester, the E-Board spent around $35,000 to completely renovate the space.

The Board also approved a motion to fund four parking passes for members of RPI Ambulance. It was explained that the parking office had closed all of the gates leading to the Rear Armory Parking lot. RPI Ambulance stated that when a call comes in, they have nine minutes to get to their garage, which is in the same parking lot behind the Armory, and leave with the ambulance. Since none of the members have access to parking for their personal vehicles, whoever is responding has to first find parking and then run to the garage. This creates a possibility where calls might be missed because a member can’t reach the garage within the nine minutes. If the nine-minute limit is exceeded, Troy Fire or another ambulance service is dispatched. The funds total $660 and will be withdrawn from the club’s gift fund since the Union cannot subsidize personal expenses.

This Executive Board meeting was held on August 31. The next E-Board meeting is Thursday, September 7 at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.