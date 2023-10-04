Freshman Elections Handbook approved, Mercer XLab completes renovations

The Student Senate has approved updates to the Freshman Elections Handbook. Changes included lowering the required number of nominations for Class President, Class Vice President, Class Treasurer, and Class Senator by 25 nominations each. The new nomination requirement is 75, 50, 50, and 25 nominations, respectively, simplifying both attendance forms and expense forms. This new handbook was approved 12-0-2.

Additionally, the newly renovated Mercer XLab opened to the public this week. Students and faculty can use the lab’s facilities, including work stations and materials. Access to the lab can be requested by any student or faculty member through the Mercer XLab’s website, available here.

Two appointments were approved by the Senate. Timothy Miles ’24 was approved as the new Inter-Fraternity Council Senator 12-0-1. Adrian Alicia-Roman ’23G was approved as Community Relations Committee Chairperson 14-0-0.

This Senate meeting was held on September 25. The Senate meets every Monday at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.