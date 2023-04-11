UAR 2024 approved, Dance Team receives subsidy

President of the Union Ava Gallagher ’23G has announced that the Union Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2024 was approved by the Institute. The report contains comprehensive details of the Rensselaer Union’s budget along with club funding for next year. The document can be found here.

The Executive Board then approved a $11,250 subsidy for RPI’s Dance Team to attend the National Dance Alliance competition in Daytona Beach, Florida. The subsidy would allow for 15 members and three coaches to attend the competition.

The Dance Team’s proposal was initially heard on March 30, but the motion was tabled so the board could discuss the budget. Under current policy, any club going to a National competition is eligible for a subsidy of up to $4,000. Gallagher stated that the policy “was also something enacted a very long time ago when costs were much lesser, and so we’re kind of in the process of reevaluating that policy.” The Dance Team was already in Daytona as the competition started on April 5, despite not having the subsidy approved yet.

The E-Board was unable to approve the motion as they did not have quorum. A 10-minute recess was called to allow for any tardy members to show up. After the recess, the subsidy request was approved unanimously.

This Executive Board meeting was held on April 6. The next Executive Board meeting meeting will be held Thursday, April 13 at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.