RPI RA Union sends letter to President Martin A. Schmidt

Letter

February 6, 2023

Dear President Schmidt and the Board of Trustees,

We are pleased to inform you that an overwhelming majority of RPI Resident Assistants have joined together to form a union with the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 153. In conversations spanning the past few months, we have talked about how our responsibilities and lack of fair pay impact our ability to both effectively serve our residents as well as take care of ourselves as students. We have collectively decided that forming a union will empower us to better pursue our shared mission not only for current RAs, but all generations that follow.

We believe that forming a union will promote and ensure transparency, respect, justice, and equity while also increasing staff well-being, retention, and performance. We know that such values are important to the Rensselaer Community and hope that this union will add to the long list of why we are proud to be RAs at RPI. As a union, we will build a stronger, more sustainable organization for all staff and the students we serve and make RPI a better workplace for everyone. We want your support as we move forward in this process.

We ask that you understand our perspective as student workers and leaders and voluntarily recognize our union. We believe that RPI is a place where the administration is capable of being open, receptive, collaborative, and makes the well-being of its staff a top priority. To unionize is to explicitly embrace those values and continue to ensure that everyone’s voice is respected and heard. Voluntarily recognizing a RPI RA union will position RPI as a leader in advocating for RAs who, in addition to pursuing our academic interests, play an integral role in the culture of residential life. It will demonstrate to other groups of RAs in the U.S. that RPI is a strong and resilient school that is prepared to meet students' needs and move forward towards a sustainable future.

We look forward to your recognition of our union, to a robust collective bargaining process, and to working with the RPI administration to better serve our community. After all, cultivating an environment where RPI’s RAs can better care for ourselves and our residents is one small step towards changing the world. Please respond to this petition within five business days to rpiraunion@gmail.com and OPEIU Local 153 organizer Scott Williams at swilliams@opeiu-tristate.org.

Respectfully submitted,

RPI RA Union