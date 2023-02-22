Konwerski responds to RPI RA Union, union responds back

Konwerski's Letter

Good afternoon,

Our students are the cornerstone of this university. We are committed to fostering a caring, inclusive, and supporting environment so that every student can have a sense of belonging, pursue their passions, and succeed. Resident Assistants like you play a vital role in the lives of our students. Through your peer-to-peer interactions and mentoring, you become a guiding light for our students, and I am deeply grateful.

During Dr. Schmidt's fall listening tour, the issue of RA compensation was shared with the President. RPI conducted a benchmarking review of RA benefits against a group of peer institutions. As a result of this work, our Living and Learning leadership team presented me a new RA compensation plan as part of the annual budgeting process that began in the fall of 2022. The plan is intended to move RPI into the top third of the peer group. I was in support of the proposal and reviewed it with President Schmidt who has approved this additional RA compensation. We have included it in our upcoming budget, to be rolled out beginning in the next academic year.

The new plan adds to the RAs' existing full room credit a dining benefit phased in over two years starting in Fall 2023, and will increase the cash stipend for Lead RAs. Here are the details:

Academic Year 2023-24

All RAs will receive a dining credit for 50% of the '12 On Demand' meal plan. Additionally, the Lead RA stipend will increase to $500/semester. Based on current room and dining rates, this will increase compensation to a value of $6,058 per semester for RAs and $6,258 per semester for Lead RAs.

Beginning Academic Year 2024-25

All RAs will receive additional dining credit, covering 100% of the '12 On Demand' meal plan, with stipends unchanged. Based on current room and dining rates, this will increase compensation to a value of $7,720 per semester for RAs, and $7,920 per semester for Lead RAs.

Once proposed budgets are developed, they are subject to a formal approval which occurs annually in March. We typically communicate plans impacting the budget once the budget is formally approved, but we have decided to share this news with you, and as we recruit RAs for the upcoming year. We greatly appreciate the important role you play as a Rensselaer Resident Assistant in supporting and caring for our students, and we remain committed to ensuring our RAs, and all of our students, have the best possible experience at RPI!