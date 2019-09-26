Come celebrate Latinx Heritage Month

September 15 marked the beginning of Latinx Heritage Month, which recognizes the importance of Latinx culture and history within the United States. Three student organizations—Alianza Latina, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity—have events planned throughout the month, and all students are welcome to participate in the festivities.

President of Alianza Latina Martisa Ortego ’22 shared that this year’s celebration of Latinx Heritage Month will be held at a larger scale than previous years. To begin the month, an Opening Ceremony was held at the Union, where students ate food and danced. A few days later a takeover was hosted in Commons Dining Hall, where students had the opportunity to cook Latin dishes for their dinner. These are two major annual events that have stemmed from the want to broaden the reach of this Latinx Heritage Month on campus. As September winds down, there are a few more exciting events to look out for.

September 30 is "Wear Your Flag Day," where Latinx students are encouraged to wear shirts with flags from the countries they are from; October 2 is "Noche de Juegos," which will feature a Hispanic-themed game of Jeopardy; October 6 is "La Voz Latina," where you can meet with a group of Latinx professionals and learn about their experiences establishing themselves in the workforce. "Latinx Wine and Dine" on October 17 invites you to eat, drink, and even take a free salsa lesson.

Finally, Latinx Heritage Month wraps up with a celebratory Closing Ceremony on October 12. If any of these events interest you, be on the lookout for posters around campus with additional information.

Ortega stressed that she and other student organizers promise to maintain the energy and passion of Latinx History Month throughout the school year. If you would like to get involved, reach out to one of the organizations involved.